PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Pawtucket Wednesday night.

Detective Sgt. Chris LeFort tells 12 News the victim was brought to the hospital after being stabbed on Lonsdale Avenue.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

LeFort said a suspect is in custody.

This is the second night in a row that Pawtucket officers have responded to a stabbing, though it’s unclear whether the incidents are connected.