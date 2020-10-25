Police: Man seriously injured in Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Police said a 39-year-old man was shot outside Water Works Car Wash on Main Street around 5 p.m. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives were focusing their investigation on the back parking lot of the car wash, which remained blocked off by police tape for hours.

The Pawtucket Major Crime Scene Unit and K9 units also responded to the scene.

A witness told 12 News, he was working on an apartment across the street and was surprised to hear gunshots in the middle of the afternoon.

“It was two gunshots, then right after that six or seven came right after that,” he said.

The man said he came outside to find the victim on the ground, bleeding and badly injured.

Around 6 p.m., a 12 News crew witnessed two men being put in the back of a cruiser. There’s no word on if it is connected to the shooting.

#BREAKING Heavy police presence on Main Street in Pawtucket. Police confirm to me there was a shooting here about an hour ago. They would not comment on any injuries @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/YSImBJVTM5 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) October 25, 2020

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.