Police: Man seriously injured in Pawtucket shooting

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Police said a 39-year-old man was shot outside Water Works Car Wash on Main Street around 5 p.m. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives were focusing their investigation on the back parking lot of the car wash, which remained blocked off by police tape for hours.

The Pawtucket Major Crime Scene Unit and K9 units also responded to the scene.

A witness told 12 News, he was working on an apartment across the street and was surprised to hear gunshots in the middle of the afternoon.

“It was two gunshots, then right after that six or seven came right after that,” he said.

The man said he came outside to find the victim on the ground, bleeding and badly injured.

Around 6 p.m., a 12 News crew witnessed two men being put in the back of a cruiser. There’s no word on if it is connected to the shooting.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/22/2020: Sarah Bratko

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour