Pawtucket police investigating shooting death of 22-year-old man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night.

According to Pawtucket Police Detective Sergeant Christopher LeFort, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Lonsdale and Mineral Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting.

A short time later, a 22-year-old man was brought to Miriam Hospital, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim, whose identity is not being released at this time, later died from his injuries.

Right now, the shooting is still under investigation.

LeFort added that they believe this incident is not related to last week’s deadly shooting on Main St. that killed Julius Bell, 39, of Pawtucket.

