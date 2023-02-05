PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.

According to Det. Sgt. Christopher LeFort, a man was found at a home on Chandler Ave., suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers did find a shell casing located at the scene.

The victim, who is not being identified, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

LeFort said the victim is not cooperating with police sat this time, but the incident is still under investigation.