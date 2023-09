PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night.

According to Detective Sergeant Theodore Georgitsis, police and fire personnel were called to a trailer park on Manton Ave. for a report of a stabbing.

Georgitsis said detectives and BCI responded to further the investigation.

Police are not releasing any more information yet, but the incident is still under investigation.