Pawtucket police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A deadly motorcycle crash on Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket is under investigation.

The stretch of roadway between Fairlawn Avenue and San Antonio Way was closed off by police for several hours Sunday morning.

Eyewitness News captured video of workers in hazmat suits cleaning up the scene around 9 a.m.

Police tell us, one person was killed in the single motorcycle crash. The victim’s name is not being released pending family notification.

There’s no word on how the crash happened.

