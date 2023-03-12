PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating the death of an elderly man that happened on Saturday night.

According to a release, around 5:30p.m., police were called to 50 Eddington St. for a well-being check.

When they arrived, they found a deceased elderly man on the floor.

While on scene, officers then found another man, who lived at the home, inside.

That person was taken into custody for further investigation.

Right now, police have not released the identities of the people involved.

The incident is still under investigation.