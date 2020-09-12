Pawtucket police investigating deadly hit and run

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police and fire crews along with the Rhode Island State Police were called to the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue at Harrison Street for a reported hit and run involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The 27-year-old operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle that took off from the scene is a dark colored 2006-2008 Nissan Maxima and should have extensive damage to the drive side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pawtucket police.

