Pawtucket police investigating deadly crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Saturday night.

Police and fire personnel were called to the intersection of Columbus Ave. and Pond St. around 11:30 p.m. for a report of an accident involving two vehicles.

Both drivers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital as a result of their injuries.

One of those drivers, identified as a 51-year-old man, later died.

Right now, police said that no one is being charged in the incident, but he accident is still under investigation.