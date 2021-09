PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating after they say a house and vehicle were shot at early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Whipple Street just after midnight for a report of shots being fired.

When they arrived at the scene, they found several spent shell casings on the ground and that a home and an unoccupied vehicle were struck by bullets.

No one was reported injured and the incident is still under investigation.