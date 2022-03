PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a reported shots fired incident.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Hurley Ave. for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle that was struck, along with several shell casings at the scene.

Three people were brought to headquarters for questioning, but were later released.

No one was reported injured and the incident is still under investigation at this time.