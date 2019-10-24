Pawtucket Police: Driver falls asleep, tips over SUV

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Pawtucket told Eyewitness News a driver who appeared to had fallen asleep behind the wheel of his SUV, clipped another car before tipping over on its side early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of 117 Sharon Ave. around 5:50 a.m.

Police told Eyewitness News the driver of the truck just had some minor scratches.

Eyewitness News cameras captured the SUV being tipped back upright by crews on scene.

Glass and debris was scattered all over the road.

