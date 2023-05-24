PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Pawtucket late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a crash on I-95 South near Exit 41 found the victim, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Gonçalves.

The victim was transported to the hospital but there’s no word on their condition.

Police also discovered shell casings in the area of Kenyon Avenue and are investigating to determine if the two scenes are connected.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.