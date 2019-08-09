Pawtucket police: Cruiser damaged after hit-and-run

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket police cruiser was damaged after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, Pawtucket police confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Police said the cruiser was struck near Moshassuck Valley Industrial Highway around 1 a.m.

The suspects drove away from the scene and were later captured and arrested in Lincoln.

MORE: Suspect driver, two passengers arrested on Reservoir Ave. in Lincoln around 1 a.m. @wpri12 https://t.co/Ny9K9CBT9u — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) August 9, 2019

A Lincoln dispatcher told Eyewitness News three occupants were arrested around 1:10 a.m., about a half-hour after the crash.

Police said the officer inside the cruiser that was struck was not hurt and no other injuries were reported.

There was minor damage to the cruiser.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.