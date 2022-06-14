PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket police officer was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash Tuesday morning.

According to Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort, the officer hit the side of a building at the corner of George Bennett Highway and Monticello Road after he was called for service in the area around 7:30 a.m.

It’s unclear at this time whether the officer was hurt in the crash. LeFort said the officer was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Crews were seen working to fix the damage to the building Tuesday afternoon.