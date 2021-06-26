Pawtucket police investigating early morning homicide

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.
Around 4:45 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Central Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
While they were responding, officers noticed a vehicle stopped on George Bennett Industrial Highway between Central Avenue and Armistice Boulevard.
Police stopped there and found a driver and a passenger in the vehicle. They said the passenger, only identified as a 29-year-old man from Massachusetts, was suffering from gun shot wounds.
He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives and BCI units responded to both locations and are continuing the investigation.
Right now, no further information is being released on the incident.