Pawtucket parent petitions for recently arrested teacher to keep his job

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ When schools reopen in August, one father wants to ensure his son’s favorite teacher is in the classroom, even though he was arrested for trying to vandalize the Christopher Columbus statue in Providence over the weekend.

Derrick Garforth, a history teacher at Jenks Middle School, is one of three people accused of attempting to vandalize the statue, which was boarded up and fenced in to protect it from being defaced or destroyed.

Garforth is charged with desecration of a grave or monument and conspiracy. He was placed on leave pending the outcome of the Pawtucket School Department’s investigation into the incident.

Pawtucket resident Ted Panagiotis said Garforth is his son’s favorite teacher. He started an online petition to ensure that Garforth’s arrest does not affect his employment status at the school.

Panagiotis said while he was surprised to hear of the arrest, he knows who Garforth is in the classroom, which makes his alleged actions much less surprising.

“He teaches the students what Columbus really was and what he really did,” Panagiotis said. “That’s what I want my son learning, I want him to learn the true history. I wanted to do this as almost like an exercise to show my son that if you believe in something, there are at least ways to get yourself heard and make it known.”

While teaching his son this lesson, Panagiotis said he expected a few hundred people to sign the petition. He did not expect the hundreds to turn into thousands.

“In a school system that is void of really good dedicated teachers, there are some, don’t get me wrong, but there aren’t that many,” he said. “To remove him from the city of Pawtucket would be the wrong move and I know my son and his friends, they have all rallied the same way where they feel the same way about it.”

The Pawtucket School Department declined to comment on the petition, citing the pending investigation.

Panagiotis said he believes the courts will decide how to punish Garforth, but that the community is proving it doesn’t want the school to remove him because doing so would only hurt his students.

The statue, located on Elmwood Avenue, has been vandalized several times within recent years, including twice last year; once on Columbus Day and the other just days before Thanksgiving.

The vandalism sparked a debate over whether or not to move the statue to Federal Hill, though one city councilor introduced legislation opposing the relocation and another argued it should be removed from the city completely.

RI Indian Council: Now is the time to discuss Columbus statue’s history, learn from past mistakes »