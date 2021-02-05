Pawtucket parent group protesting for in-person learning Saturday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The impacts of distance learning are going further than you think, according to one Pawtucket middle-schooler.

Seventh grader Aeron Fargnoli made a petition back in October asking school officials for the option to go back to school in-person.

“You’re hurting us, maybe more than you’re actually seeing,” Aeron said. “It’s detrimental to social, emotional and mental health.”

A protest is organized for Saturday advocating for in-person learning, with students and parents expected to attend.

The Pawtucket School Committee is set to discuss the topic again at Tuesday’s meeting.

In January, the committee unanimously voted to continue full distance learning for most students, despite the superintendent presenting a plan of gradually getting back in the building.

Pawtucket School Committee Chairman Jay Charbonneau sent 12 News a statement that read in part, “I’ve heard of the parent rally tomorrow and I applaud their advocacy. I think it’s important to note that I’ve also heard from a large number of parents who actually favor the committee position. At the end of the day we all want what’s best for our kid.”

The Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance said they’ve been accused by people of pressuring the school committee to keep schools virtual until the end of the year, but Teachers’ Alliance President Ron Beaupre said that’s not true.

“The Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance appreciates the school committee’s decision to continue with remote learning at least for the foreseeable future, and we are hopeful that the committee will revisit a potential return to in-person learning following the Rhode Island Department of Health’s full roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations for all educators,” Beaupre said in a statement sent to 12 News.