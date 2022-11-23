PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket police offer was injured and gunshots were fired during an incident Tuesday night that resulted in several arrests.

According to police, patrol officers called for backup around 8 p.m. due to a “very large disturbance” after a high school football game at Max Read Field.

Police said they were outnumbered by the “hostile crowd” near Varieur Elementary School. At one point, an officer was hit by a car in the parking lot and dragged a short distance. The officer suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The officers also reported hearing gunshots while trying to get the crowd under control. Police said a shell casing was later found about a block away from the scene.

Two adults and four juveniles were taken into custody, but police said one of the adults was later released with no charges.

The incident remains under investigation.