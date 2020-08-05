Pawtucket nursing home left without power after backup generator failed

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After Tropical Storm Isaias side swiped Southern New England, thousands were left without power, including one Pawtucket nursing home.

Pawtucket fire and rescue crews responded to the Little Sisters of the Poor/Jeanne Jugan Nursing Facility Tuesday night after the backup generator stopped working.

A nun who manages the facility told Eyewitness News that about a dozen ambulances were called in to help get the most vulnerable patients out. Some residents were taken to hospitals or to other nursing homes for the night.

Suzanne Mailhot says her mother lives at this nursing facility. She lost power herself and was out running an errand when she drove past the center.

“I came down Sayles Ave. and oh my word, I saw about seven rescues, about six fire trucks, I couldn’t get home fast enough to tell my husband something was going on at little sisters who we hopped in the car and came over,” she said.

Mailhot says the center originally lost power around 4:30 p.m. during the peak of the storm.

According to officials, the generator did kick in but ultimately failed a few hours later.

National Grid crews were working specifically on this center for most of the evening but there has been no word on a time of restoration.

As of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, more than 91,000 National Grid customers were without electricity in Rhode Island and more than 113,000 were out in Massachusetts — nearly 7,000 are in Bristol County, Mass.

Eyewitness News has reached out to get an official word on how many people were relocated from the facility and when they might return.