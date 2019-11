(WPRI) — The city of Pawtucket and the town of North Providence are entering into an agreement to merge their emergency dispatch operations.

Wilder Arboleda, a spokesperson for the city of Pawtucket, said in a statement Tuesday it was part of prioritizing and improving public services.

Sharing the services will help support dispatch center improvements, he added.

The process will be taking some months as the terms are finalized between Pawtucket and North Providence leaders.