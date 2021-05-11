Pawtucket nightclub’s license revoked after police deem it a ‘public nuisance’

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Pawtucket City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to revoke a nightclub’s liquor license after it was deemed “a public nuisance” by police last month.

Vibe Lounge has been closed since April 23, when a patron was shot five times outside one of the club’s entrances. Police said the shooting was the fifth violent incident to occur at the club since February.

City Solicitor Frank Milos said surveillance video shows the shooter was inside the nightclub prior to the incident.

“The evidence shows that the shooter identified in the video was, in fact, in the licensed establishment, apparently had some words with the group that was shot at outside of the establishment, and that is depicted in the video,” Milos said, citing the police investigation into the incident.

But neither Milos nor the club’s attorney, Peter Petrarca, have seen that video. Petrarca argues the surveillance footage will show the shooter was kicked out of the club nearly an hour before the shooting occurred.

“The mere facts that a shooting occurred in the proximity of a club does not ultimately mean that the club is liable,” he said. “However, I can’t present anything because I have no DVR and I have no video.”

Petrarca also disputes claims that the nightclub’s security guard wasn’t cooperating with police. He said he plans to appeal the council’s decision to the state’s Department of Business Regulation Wednesday.

The club will remain closed until further notice.