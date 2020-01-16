Pawtucket murder suspects due in court for bail hearing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A young couple accused in a New Year’s Day murder is scheduled to appear before a District Court judge for a bail hearing.

Jack Doherty, 23, of Albany, and Shaylyn Moran, 18, of Pawtucket, have been held at the Adult Corrections Institution since their arraignment.

The pair is charged with murder and conspiracy in the shooting death of Cheryl Smith, 54, at her home on Baxter Street. Doherty is also facing a weapons charge.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but tell Eyewitness News Moran had previously been in a relationship with Smith’s 21-year-old son.

Court documents show officers spoke with Smith’s family members after the shooting. At the time, her son believed his ex-girlfriend, Shaylyn Moran and her new boyfriend, Jack Doherty, could have committed the attack. He showed officers screenshots of text messages from Moran including one reading, “I’ll kill you.”

Police later found the couple staying at a room at the Hampton Inn on George Street. Officers found blood on the sheets of the bed along with an unmarked bottle containing various pills.

Detectives also obtained search warrants for Moran’s and Doherty’s cell phones, social media accounts, and accounts for rideshare services.