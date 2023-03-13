PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man suspected of killing an 84-year-old man over the weekend faced a judge Monday morning.

Matthew Dufresne, 34, was arraigned on a charge of first-degree domestic murder. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on March 21.

Police responding to an Eddington Street home for a well-being check Saturday said they found the elderly man dead on the floor.

Dufresne, who lives at the home, was also there and taken into custody.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.