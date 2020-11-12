Pawtucket mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted to the City of Pawtucket’s Twitter page, Grebien said he is “mostly asymptomatic” and “will continue to work from home.”

He also said several city employees have also tested positive and are isolating.

“Now more than ever we must all continue to do our part to minimize all the risks by taking the proper precautions,” he said. “Together, by respecting one another and following the guidelines as a community, we will beat this virus.”

Grebien’s announcement comes as the state grapples with a significant spike in COVID-19 cases.

During her weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Rhode Island is “in a terrible spot” and raised the possibility of another full-scale lockdown if people continue to not take the virus seriously.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour