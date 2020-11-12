Pawtucket mayor tests positive for COVID-19

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted to the City of Pawtucket’s Twitter page, Grebien said he is “mostly asymptomatic” and “will continue to work from home.”

Covid numbers continue to increase at an alarming rate in our community as across the state and country. pic.twitter.com/BKkzGI0CiS — City of Pawtucket RI (@CityofPawtucket) November 13, 2020

He also said several city employees have also tested positive and are isolating.

“Now more than ever we must all continue to do our part to minimize all the risks by taking the proper precautions,” he said. “Together, by respecting one another and following the guidelines as a community, we will beat this virus.”

Grebien’s announcement comes as the state grapples with a significant spike in COVID-19 cases.

During her weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Rhode Island is “in a terrible spot” and raised the possibility of another full-scale lockdown if people continue to not take the virus seriously.