Mayor: PawSox lawsuit is about protecting the asset

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said the lawsuit between the city and the PawSox is all about protecting the asset.

The complaint alleges the Pawtucket Red Sox Baseball Club LLC failed and refused to comply with the maintenance and repair obligations of their lease of McCoy Stadium.

“We brought attorneys in to start looking at who had responsibility,” Grebien said during an interview with 12 News Now at 4 anchor Kim Kalunian. “It really came out of us taking a good look at the leases that have been in existence for years.”

The attorneys working on the case cited a 2017 report that found up to $35 million in repairs at the stadium.

“We thought we were really trying to pull the state in to have a commitment or a partnership with us, as it turns out they felt very strongly as they look through the lease that the PawSox had more of an obligation than any of us really thought they had,” Grebien said.

On Feb. 1, the stadium will be up to the city’s responsibility, including all of the maintenance, and as of right now the mayor says they aren’t sure what will happen with the stadium.

“We had some proposals, we are having conversations with folks, but there is nothing that is going to happen day one,” he said. “It could be up to $500,000 to board it up, not that we want to board it up.”

Grebien said in the meantime, the city is hoping the PawSox will use the facility, so they will not have to be concerned with an empty building.