Pawtucket man sentenced to federal prison for dealing fentanyl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after admitting to selling significant quantities of fentanyl, the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman announced Thursday.

It was Jessie Yanez’s fourth conviction on drug-trafficking charges, according to Weisman’s office.

Yanez, 34, was arrested by Cranston police on Nov. 16, 2019, following an investigation by Pawtucket police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, which included four controlled purchases of varying amounts of fentanyl and cocaine from Yanez. He’s been in custody since his arrest.

On June 25, Yanez pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of less than 40 grams of fentanyl and one count each of distribution of more than 40 grams of fentanyl and distribution of less than 500 grams of cocaine.

According to information presented to the court, Yanez sold 3.5 grams of fentanyl for $240 on Oct. 28, 2019; 20 grams of fentanyl for $1,800 on Nov. 1, 2019; 50 grams of fentanyl for $2,750 on Nov. 6, 2019; and 50 grams of cocaine for $1,900 on Nov. 14, 2019.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell sentenced Yanez to 84 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

