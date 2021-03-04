Pawtucket man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drive-by shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man has been sentenced to serve 10 years behind bars for his role in a drive-by shooting last year, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Jayquan Parker, 26, recently pleaded guilty to felony charges, including one count of committing a drive-by shooting and assault with a dangerous weapon, which stem from an incident on Jefferson Avenue last April.

Prosecutors said Parker was driving a rented Chevrolet Tahoe when he parked it in front of a home and fired nearly two dozen rounds towards the driveway, where two people were standing.

The bullets, according to prosecutors, hit a parked vehicle and a nearby garage, but neither of the people he fired at were injured.

Earlier that day, Parker was involved in a fight with several others on West Avenue, prosecutors said. Police used nearby video surveillance footage to track him down, however, the firearm that was used has not been recovered.

“Last April, Mr. Parker had quite a day,” Neronha said in a statement. “Deciding to be a street-fighting man wasn’t enough. He then returned to the scene with a semi-automatic rifle and with one goal in mind, to injure others by shooting at them, or worse.”

“It’s time for Mr. Parker to spend plenty of time in a place where he can’t hurt others,” he added.

Parker was sentenced to 20 years with 10 to serve and the rest suspended with probation.