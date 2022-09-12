PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man will spend three decades behind bars for molesting a young girl over the course of several years.

Miguel Montero, 41, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation, according to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

He was sentenced to 60 years, with 30 to serve at the ACI and the remainder suspended with probation.

Montero must also register as a sex offender, attend sex offender counseling, and be subject to community supervision requirements under state law, the AG’s office said. Additionally, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Prosecutors said between 2015 and 2020, Montero sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 14 who was known to him. The victim told family members about it in 2020, which led to Montero’s arrest after a brief investigation.

“Far too often, sexual assaults against children at the hands of a so-called ‘trusted’ adult remain beneath the public radar screen,” Neronha said. “Yet make no mistake, this is an ongoing, devastating problem – we have charged over 400 such cases over the last five years alone.”

Montero is also facing charges in federal court, according to the AG’s office, which stem from allegations that he traveled to the Dominican Republic to engage in sex with a minor between 2009 and 2013.