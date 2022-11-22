A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man will spent the next 15 years behind bars for his role in a violent home invasion in Johnston last year, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Deven Guernon, 25, pleaded no contest to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to rob, one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy.

Guernon and an unidentified accomplice broke into the 30-year-old victim’s Atwood Avenue home back in January 2021, according to prosecutors.

Neronha said Guernon and his accomplice stabbed the victim several times and shot him int he leg before taking off. It is believed they were attempting to steal marijuana and cash.

The victim survived but needed surgery, according to prosecutors.

The men ended up stealing $1,000 in cash and a cell phone. Investigators were never able to recover the firearm used to shoot the victim.

Neronha said Guernon was arrested in Colorado later that month.

“When every Rhode Islander comes home and shuts the door behind them, their entirely reasonable expectation is that they are safe, and that any visitors, even the unexpected, will arrive with only good intentions,” Neronha said. “[Guernon] flouted that principle, and to the extreme. To invade another’s home, armed with gun and knife, with the intent to steal the property of the homeowner, is simply outrageous.”

Guernon was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 15 to serve and a 15-year suspended sentence with 30 years of probation.