PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man will spend at least 15 years behind bars after shooting a man over a gang-related dispute nearly three years ago, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Devonte Teixeira, 23, pleaded no contest earlier this month to felony assault, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence and carrying a pistol without a license.

Neronha said in August 2020, Teixeira saw the victim walking home and the two got into a brief argument. The victim took off after the argument, and Teixeira went to his house and waited for him.

Teixeira shot the victim when he arrived home, according to Neronha.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his abdomen, back and hand, though it’s unclear how many shots were fired. Nernonha said two shell casings were recovered from the scene, but the gun was never found.

Teixeira confessed to the shooting while being questioned by detectives about a week later, according to Neronha. He claimed the shooting was gang-related.

“Much of the senseless gun violence in Rhode Island stems from a common set of circumstances – young men with the ability to acquire guns with relative ease, who are all too willing to use them to settle petty disputes,” Neronha said. “[Teixeira] not only nearly killed a young man, but further engaged in a litany of lawless behavior that further compounded his culpability. He will now have the opportunity to think about the consequences of his actions for a significant period of time at the ACI.”

Teixeira was sentenced to serve 35 years, with 15 to serve, as well as a consecutive 20-year nonparolable suspended sentence with 20 years of probation.