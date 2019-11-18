Pawtucket man found guilty of robbing liquor stores

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Jurors have convicted a Pawtucket man for his involvement in a string of liquor store robberies.

Tony Reverdes, 38, was found guilty last week of five counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to a news release Monday from Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

According to prosecutors, Reverdes and three other co-conspirators robbed Colonial Liquors, Main Street Liquors, and Bella Vista Liquors on Nov. 7, 2018. Police said the four got away with $2,000 cash and several bottles of liquor. Prosecutors said Reverdes picked the stores, provided the gun used in the robberies, drove the getaway car, and decided how to split the money.

Reverdes is being held at the ACI until his sentencing, which the AG’s office said had not yet been scheduled as of Monday morning.

Another man involved in the robberies, Jordan Vieira, was sentenced back in February. The other two defendants, Kevin DaSilva and Noah Potter, are awaiting sentencing, according to the AG’s office.