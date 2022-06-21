PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man is being held at the ACI after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14.

Johnnie Doe, 57, was convicted by a jury of four counts of second-degree child molestation following a four-day trial, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Prosecutors said Doe sexually assaulted a girl who was known to him at a Pawtucket home in February 2019.

The victim immediately reported to assault to police, the AG’s office said, and the DNA collected from her clothing and skin were found to be a match for Doe.

Doe is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22. The AG’s office noted that he’s facing sexual assault charges in a separate case pending in Providence County Superior Court.