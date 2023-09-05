PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers have arrested a Pawtucket man accused of selling narcotics throughout greater Providence.

Angel Lorenzo, 30, was taken into custody after officers searched his Slater Park Avenue home last Friday, according to Rhode Island State Police. Officers also searched several vehicles and other residences associated with Lorenzo as part of an ongoing investigation.

Throughout the search, officers found roughly 75 grams of fentanyl, 36 grams of crack cocaine, three semi-automatic pistols, extended magazines, drug paraphernalia and approximately $4,000 in cash.

Police said Lorenzo is a previously convicted felon who is currently on probation for first-degree robbery and breaking and entering.

Lorenzo is facing numerous charges, including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of firearms while committing a controlled substance violation and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

He was ordered held without bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Police expect more arrests to be made in connection with the ongoing investigation.