PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Special agents arrested a Pawtucket man Tuesday following a months-long child pornography investigation, 12 News has learned.

Eugenio Gomes, 46, has been charged with possession of and receiving child pornography.

Gomes’ arrest stemmed from a U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation that began back in August, when special agents identified a phone number that had uploaded dozens of files depicting child pornography.

That phone number was eventually traced back to Gomes, according to a court affidavit obtained by 12 News.

Special agents searched Gomes’ Seabiscuit Place home Tuesday, during which his laptop, tablet, cell phone, external hard drive and eight thumb drives were taken.

The affidavit states that a forensic analyst uncovered thousands of images depicting child pornography on Gomes’ tablet alone.

While speaking with special agents, Gomes admitted that he had been downloading child pornography for roughly 10 years, according to the affidavit.

Gomes was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet pending his next court date, which has not yet been scheduled.