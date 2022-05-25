PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was arrested Tuesday after several animals were removed from his apartment last month.

Scott Ellis, 21, is charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals and nine counts of overwork, mistreatment or failure to feed animals.

Detectives assisted the Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) with searching Ellis’ Lawn Avenue apartment back in April.

Police said the detectives found seven rabbits, one parrot, one lizard and numerous rodents during the search.

All of the animals are currently being cared for by the RISPCA. It’s unclear at this time what condition the animals were in when they were removed from the apartment.

Ellis surrendered to police shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arraigned Wednesday and released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

The judge also barred him from possessing any other animals.

The RISPCA said Ellis is no stranger to the law, adding that he has “several pending cases” in Massachusetts, including a felony animal cruelty complaint.