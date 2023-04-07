PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — What started as a drug investigation led police to allegedly find a cache of illegal weaponry inside a Pawtucket home, including ghost guns.

The suspect, Ferdinando Lombardi, was brought before a judge Friday to answer to eight criminal charges connected to the Rhode Island State Police investigation.

Those eight counts are just a fraction of the 163 that Lombardi faces.

The 56-year-old is accused of playing a role in the sale and distribution of narcotics, and police learned he may also be making guns. Investigators raided his Windmill Street home where they found more than 20 assembled ghost guns, ghost gun parts, five other illegal firearms, 30 grams of fentanyl, and 12 grams of cocaine, according to police.

Police said Lombardi will answer to more of the charges once the case moves out of district court.

Lombardi has been held without bail at the ACI since March 28. He’s due back in court next week.