PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man will spend the ext 12 years behind bars for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Johnnie Doe, 57, was convicted by a jury earlier this year following a four-day trial, during which the victim testified, according to Neronha. Doe was found guilty of four counts of second-degree child molestation.

Neronha said Doe assaulted the victim, who was known to him, back in February 2019 at a home in the city. The young girl immediately called 911 after to report the assault, according to Neronha.

Doe was arrested after investigators found his DNA on the victim’s clothing and skin.

“The courage that this young victim displayed in reporting the defendant’s crimes against her and facing him in court is something that will stay with me for a very long time,” Neronha said. “I admire her and her family very much for their commitment to ensuring that this defendant will no longer be in a position to harm others.”

Doe was sentenced to 25 years at the ACI with 12 to serve. He also received a 13-year suspended sentence and must register as a sex offender upon his release.

The court also imposed a no-contact order between Doe and the victim.

Neronha said Doe is facing =sexual assault charges in an unrelated case that’s pending in Providence Superior Court.