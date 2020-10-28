Pawtucket man charged with physically abusing 2-month-old

Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was arrested Wednesday after his 2-month-old child was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries, including skull fractures and broken bones.

Carlos Melendez Campos, 23, has been charged with three counts of first-degree child abuse.

Pawtucket police said they were called to the hospital Wednesday morning along with investigators from the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) for a report of serious child abuse.

After interviewing the child’s mother, police identified Campos as a suspect. He was apprehended and later confessed to abusing the child, according to police.

Campos is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Providence District Court.

