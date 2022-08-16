NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Law enforcement officials arrested a Pawtucket man who’s accused of making a bomb threat toward a shipping company in Norton.

Norton police say they were contacted Tuesday morning about a possible bomb threat. The Leonard Street business told police that employee William Brown made a threat the previous day and was told not to report to work on Tuesday.

Brown, 59, still showed up and briefly entered the building, the company said. Brown then drove off after a supervisor told him to leave.

Employees were evacuated and that part of Leonard Street was closed as a precaution, according to police.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, along with Norton police and firefighters, searched and cleared the building before the workers were allowed back inside.

Officers later stopped Brown on East Main Street and took him into custody.

Brown is charged with making a terroristic threat, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.