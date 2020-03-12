Pawtucket man charged with indecent solicitation of a child

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man previously convicted of statutory rape is now charged with indecently soliciting a child.

Rhode Island State Police arrested Rodney Ootton, 53, on Wednesday. They said detectives had been investigating him soliciting sexual activity with a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Troopers arrested Ootton when he showed up at a prearranged location to meet the “girl.”

Ootton faced a judge Wednesday and was released on $20,000 surety bail, with an order from the judge to have no contact with children and only restricted use of the internet.

More than 20 years ago, in December 1998, Ootton was found guilty in Tennessee of statutory rape and sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation. His requirement to register as a sex offender expired in December 2009, according to state police.