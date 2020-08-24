Pawtucket man charged in apparent domestic homicide to appear in court

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Woonsocket over the weekend is expected to face a judge Monday morning.

James Grilli, 37, of Pawtucket, is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Providence District Court on several charges including first-degree murder.

Police responding to the Walnut Hill Apartments on Diamond Hill Rd. around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for an apparent domestic disturbance found a woman, later identified as Erika Belcourt, 40, lying in the parking lot with serious injuries.

Police say Belcourt was able to talk with first responders on scene, but was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she later died.

An investigation revealed that Belcourt and her boyfriend, Grilli, were involved in a “heated verbal argument,” when Grilli got into his vehicle and intentionally struck Belcourt while she tried to prevent him from leaving.

Grilli took off, but was caught several hours later in Pawtucket.

“I’m still stunned,” Julianna Araujo, a friend of Belcourt, said. “I don’t understand, she’s the sweetest person you could lay your eyes on. She’ll say hi to you as you’re walking by, she doesn’t’ even have to know you.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the funeral costs for Belcourt, where she’s described as a hardworking nurse and committed mother of two boys.

Grilli has been previously identified as the driver in a crash in Attleboro two weeks ago.

Dashcam video captured Grilli’s car crossing onto the wrong side of the road, hitting another vehicle, and flipping. He and the other driver were both sent to the hospital.