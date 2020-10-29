Pawtucket man arrested in connection with Middletown shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police arrested a Pawtucket man Tuesday night in connection with a shooting that occurred in Middletown earlier that evening.

The shooting in Middletown occurred around 6 p.m. Police said two Pawtucket officers were on routine patrol when they saw a vehicle that appeared to be the similar to the one involved in the shooting.

Police said the officers also found the person of interest in the shooting, identified as Trentin Curry, 18, in the parking lot of the Food Mart on Mineral Spring Avenue.

While searching Curry’s car, the officers found two 9 mm. When taken in for questioning, police said Curry admitted the firearms were his.

He is charged with two counts of not having the license required to carry a pistol.