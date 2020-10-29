Pawtucket man arrested in connection with Middletown shooting

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pawtucket Police Department

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police arrested a Pawtucket man Tuesday night in connection with a shooting that occurred in Middletown earlier that evening.

The shooting in Middletown occurred around 6 p.m. Police said two Pawtucket officers were on routine patrol when they saw a vehicle that appeared to be the similar to the one involved in the shooting.

Police said the officers also found the person of interest in the shooting, identified as Trentin Curry, 18, in the parking lot of the Food Mart on Mineral Spring Avenue.

While searching Curry’s car, the officers found two 9 mm. When taken in for questioning, police said Curry admitted the firearms were his.

He is charged with two counts of not having the license required to carry a pistol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/26/2020: Michael DiBiase

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour