Pawtucket man arrested, accused of exposing himself in gas station parking lot

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure after an incident at a gas station earlier this week, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police said Edward Gamboa, 43, performed sexual acts on himself Tuesday night while parked at a Cumberland Farms in Lincoln. A female customer reported the incident, but responding officers could not find Gamboa.

On Thursday, police said anemployee reported that Gamboa returned to the gas station, where he was subsequently arrested based on surveillance footage of the previous incident.

Throughout the investigation, police said they were able to link Gamboa to a similar incident that occurred at the City Coin Laundry Center last week in which he exposed himself to a 16-year-old female employee.

Gamboa was arraigned Friday and his bail was set at $1,000 with surety. His next scheduled court date is in September.