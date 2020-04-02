Pawtucket man, 63, reported missing

1  of  2
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a Pawtucket man who was reported missing Wednesday night.

According to police, Glenn Trice, 63, left his home around 3 p.m. Wednesday and never returned. His brother reported him missing later that night, saying it’s unusual for Trice not to return home or notify him of his destination.

Police are concerned about Trice’s well-being since he has medical issues and left his phone, car keys and medication behind.

Trice stands 6-foot-1, weighs around 175 pounds and has semi-balding blonde hair and blue eyes, according to police. He wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a light green/tan jacket, jeans, black shoes and a black cap.

Police said Trice’s last known addresses are on Clyde Street and Slade Street in Pawtucket and he may be headed for Meshanticut Lake in Cranston or Greenwood Cemetery in Coventry.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Pawtucket police at (401) 727-9100 or their local police department.

