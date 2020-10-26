Pawtucket man, 39, dies after shooting outside car wash

Blackstone Valley

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man shot over the weekend in the parking lot of a Pawtucket car wash later died as a result, according to city police.

The victim was identified Monday as Julius R. Bell, 39, of Pawtucket.

Police said they responded to 930 Main St. around 4:45 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find Bell suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation revealed the shooting may have been connected to a fight between several people in the parking lot, police said, but it’s unclear at this time whether Bell was involved in the fight or a bystander.

A man working on an apartment across the street at the time told 12 News he heard eight or nine gunshots.

Two men were seen being put in the back of a police cruiser but no arrests have been announced.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Michael Cioe at (401) 727-9100 ext. 758 or Det. Justin Gould at (401) 727-9100 ext. 723.

