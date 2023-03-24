PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — High school students in Pawtucket will soon have a chance to learn about employment paths in career and technical education (CTE) fields.

The Pawtucket School Department said it’s hosting a CTE job fair next Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jenks Middle School. Students will be able to meet industry representatives, interview for summer jobs, and network with professionals in their chosen field.

Ricardo Pimental, the district’s director of CTE and Unified Arts, said the fair is the “first of its kind” for Pawtucket students.

“We want to provide opportunities for our students to explore different careers, inquire about possible employment and to prepare for their future careers,” he said.

Workshops will be available including resume building, mock interviews, trade skills, video production, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship, according to the district.

Some of the guests will include Pawtucket Parks and Rec, the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket, Rhode Island State Police, Ocean State Job Lot, and Collette Tours.

Registration is required prior to attending the event.