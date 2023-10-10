PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket home destroyed by fire Monday evening has been deemed a total loss, according to authorities.

Pawtucket Battalion Fire Chief David Cairrao tells 12 News the two-family home will be demolished at a later date.

Firefighters rushed to the Paisley Street home to find flames shooting from the roof. The four-alarm fire required assistance from departments in surrounding communities, including Providence, North Providence, Smithfield, Attleboro, North Attleboro and Johnston.

The situation took a turn for the worse when a Providence firefighter fell through a set of stairs inside the home, prompting a mayday call, according to the Providence Fire Department Union. The injured firefighter kept his composure and escaped the building on his own, but was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were ordered out of the house shortly thereafter and continued to douse the building with water from the outside. It took firefighters roughly two hours to knock down the flames.

Cairrao said a Pawtucket firefighter was also transported to the hospital with chest pains. Both injured firefighters are expected to be OK.

Five adults and two children have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.