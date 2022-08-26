PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket homeowner was left reeling after her chimney was struck by lightning Friday evening.

Heather Thomas tells 12 News she was watching the thunderstorms roll through from her front porch when she heard what sounded like an explosion.

“All of a sudden there was a huge bang,” she recalled.

Thomas tells 12 News her children were inside at the time and alerted her to what had happened.

“They saw a zig-zag of orange in the wall,” she said. “Everything went out.”

Thomas said she didn’t realize her house had actually been hit until firefighters were in front of her McCabe Street home.

“Never in my life would I think my house would be hit [by lightning],” she said. “It’s like winning the lottery.”

Fire officials explained that the lightning strike wasn’t reported by the homeowner and was instead called in by someone who saw it happen.

As far as lightning strikes go, fire officials said the damage to Thomas’ home was minor, though the chimney and part of the roof will need to be repaired.

Thomas said after this experience, she plans on watching future storms from the safety of her home.