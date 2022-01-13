Pawtucket home damaged by kitchen fire; 10 displaced

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten Pawtucket residents were forced out into the cold due to a kitchen fire Thursday night, according to Pawtucket Fire Captain Richard Taylor.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a multi-family home on Dunnell Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Taylor said while firefighters were able to knock the flames down quickly, all three floors sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

“It had potential to really escalate if they didn’t get in there,” Taylor said.

Raudney Andrade, who lives on the first floor and owns the building, tells 12 News he immediately went up to the second floor to check on his tenants when he heard the smoke detectors going off.

“I thought they were just frying something, but nobody was answering,” Andrade recalled. “I saw smoke coming off of the door, from the bottom and on top. I ran outside, and on the last window, from the kitchen, there was fire coming out.”

Andrade immediately made sure his family and tenants escaped the building safely before calling 911. While he now has a big mess to clean up and a lot of insurance paperwork ahead of him, he’s relieved it wasn’t much worse.

“Thank God we’re all alive, that is all that matters,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.